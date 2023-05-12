California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 6,875 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $22,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,798,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,364,000 after purchasing an additional 369,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after acquiring an additional 61,858 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,653,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,852,000 after acquiring an additional 213,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,356,000 after acquiring an additional 575,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,012,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.2 %

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.77 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average is $64.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.