Glenview Trust Co Buys 18,310 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.9% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $56,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $136.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

