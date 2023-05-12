Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $50.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.00. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $58.05.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

