nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 36.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 15.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $41.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $46.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $157,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on nVent Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

