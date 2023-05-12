Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $278,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Humana by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $528.99 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.09.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Humana’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.37.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,779 shares of company stock worth $12,117,856 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

