California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 16,165 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Unum Group worth $20,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 412.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 845,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,795,000 after buying an additional 680,241 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 22,885.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 643,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,972,000 after buying an additional 640,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,681,000 after acquiring an additional 557,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Unum Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,535,000 after acquiring an additional 415,756 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

Unum Group Trading Down 1.4 %

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,290.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,351 shares of company stock worth $1,836,238 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNM stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $46.64.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 18.70%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Stories

