Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 1,168 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 77,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 418,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 545,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,674,000 after acquiring an additional 95,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 158,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

VICI stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.94 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

