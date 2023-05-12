Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,412 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $64.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.50. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $71.81. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

