Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 869 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $2,658,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $66.24 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $74.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average is $67.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

