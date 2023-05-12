Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Position Lifted by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Generac by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Generac by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Generac by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Generac by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.17.

Insider Activity

Generac Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,207 shares of company stock worth $6,454,560. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock opened at $111.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.61 and a 200-day moving average of $108.64. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $299.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

