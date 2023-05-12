Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,322 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,293,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610,726 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,405,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,170 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9,081.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,232,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,991 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,653,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 55.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,153,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,518,000 after acquiring an additional 772,045 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Barclays lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY stock opened at $96.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average of $97.77. The company has a market cap of $133.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.992 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Stories

