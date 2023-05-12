Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Owens Corning by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 565,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,229,000 after acquiring an additional 168,552 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,290,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Owens Corning Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on OC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.23.

OC stock opened at $105.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.78.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.