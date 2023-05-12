Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 644 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth $39,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

KMX opened at $72.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.53. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $106.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

