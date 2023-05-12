Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $298,000 in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2,089.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 279.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $23.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $26.86.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.