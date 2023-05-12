Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $514,000 in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $151,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTRA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

See Also

