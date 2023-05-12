Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 410 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:APD opened at $276.55 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.88 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.92 and a 200 day moving average of $292.79. The firm has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.