Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $21.15, but opened at $23.00. Vishay Intertechnology shares last traded at $23.67, with a volume of 357,882 shares trading hands.

The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $871.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 23,834 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $501,944.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,552 shares in the company, valued at $748,725.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

