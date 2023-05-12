Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.91

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$12.91 and last traded at C$13.17, with a volume of 178831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.35.

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 405.34.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.14). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of C$203.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$211.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.2962804 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

