Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Gap Down to $20.98

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.98, but opened at $19.96. Vertex shares last traded at $20.53, with a volume of 104,816 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on VERX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vertex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Vertex Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.44, a PEG ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Transactions at Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.36 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. Research analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 44,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $1,001,916.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,925,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,985,616.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $224,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $5,612.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 44,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $1,001,916.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,925,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,985,616.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,907,785 shares of company stock valued at $34,218,117 over the last 90 days. 46.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 995,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 204,554 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 624.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 5,220,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Stories

