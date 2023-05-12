Lisa Hennessy Buys 13,698 Shares of Adore Beauty Group Limited (ASX:ABY) Stock

Adore Beauty Group Limited (ASX:ABY – Get Rating) insider Lisa Hennessy purchased 13,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$13,698.00 ($9,318.37).

Lisa Hennessy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Lisa Hennessy purchased 242 shares of Adore Beauty Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$237.89 ($161.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Adore Beauty Group Limited operates an integrated content, marketing, and e-commerce retail platform in Australia and New Zealand. The company retails beauty and personal care products, including skincare, make-up, haircare, fragrance, and wellness products under various brands. It also offers editorial content platform that offers beauty news, reviews, tips, and expert how-to articles to educate the customers on purchasing decisions.

