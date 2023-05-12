Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.35 EPS

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35), Briefing.com reports. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of EA opened at $125.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EA. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.21.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $190,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,365.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,466 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after buying an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $270,382,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,953 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $230,669,000 after buying an additional 814,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,866,936 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $228,102,000 after buying an additional 257,679 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

