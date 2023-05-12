Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

CRBG stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Corebridge Financial has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,048,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216,666 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,736,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,423,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,839 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,813,000. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRBG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Corebridge Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

About Corebridge Financial

(Get Rating)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Further Reading

