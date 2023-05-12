Albert Perley Purchases 2,000 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Stock

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) Treasurer Albert Perley bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $14,420.00. Following the purchase, the treasurer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,420. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Barings BDC Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:BBDC opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.34 million, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.45 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.57%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings BDC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $1,223,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the period. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

Further Reading

