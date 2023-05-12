Kevin C. Tang Purchases 6,774 Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Stock

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 6,774 shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $13,209.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,299,852 shares in the company, valued at $8,384,711.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.94. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.76). Equities research analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 61.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,442,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 550,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 103,055.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 473,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 473,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 622.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 248,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 218,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 149.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 196,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCRR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $1.72 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.68 price objective (down from $2.18) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.91.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

