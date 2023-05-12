WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.08

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, April 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 14th.
WAM Capital Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 176.39 and a quick ratio of 30.93.
WAM Capital Company Profile
Read More
- A Reversal Is In The Works For Fisker Inc.
- McKesson Stock Approaching New Highs As Bullish Trend Continues
- Is Krispy Kreme a Tasty Buy After Q1 Results?
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for WAM Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.