Insider Buying: Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Acquires $13,468.50 in Stock

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $13,468.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,081,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,791,789.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Global Water Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

GWRS stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.21 million, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 96.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Water Resources

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWRS. TheStreet cut Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Global Water Resources by 649.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Global Water Resources by 47.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 135.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.