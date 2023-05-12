Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Exact Sciences updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Exact Sciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ EXAS opened at $78.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.43. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $67,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,692 shares in the company, valued at $5,824,835.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $26,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,541.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $67,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,824,835.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,126 shares of company stock worth $3,986,556 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EXAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.
About Exact Sciences
EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)
- A Reversal Is In The Works For Fisker Inc.
- McKesson Stock Approaching New Highs As Bullish Trend Continues
- Is Krispy Kreme a Tasty Buy After Q1 Results?
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.