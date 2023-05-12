LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

LCNB has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. LCNB has a payout ratio of 59.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LCNB to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. LCNB has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $169.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of LCNB

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. LCNB had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCNB. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 4th quarter worth $1,771,000. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in LCNB in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in LCNB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LCNB in the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in LCNB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

LCNB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.