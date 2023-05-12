Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Payoneer Global’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Payoneer Global updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $4.86 on Friday. Payoneer Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.21.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
