Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Down to $17.32

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.32, but opened at $15.00. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 1,290,417 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on IAS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
Integral Ad Science Trading Up 4.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.90 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $66,512.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $1,359,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $66,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,772 shares of company stock worth $1,983,365 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 286.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 74.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 185.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 112.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.
Integral Ad Science Company Profile
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integral Ad Science (IAS)
- A Reversal Is In The Works For Fisker Inc.
- McKesson Stock Approaching New Highs As Bullish Trend Continues
- Is Krispy Kreme a Tasty Buy After Q1 Results?
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.