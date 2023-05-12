Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Down to $17.32

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.32, but opened at $15.00. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 1,290,417 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on IAS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Integral Ad Science Trading Up 4.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.90 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.74 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $66,512.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $1,359,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $66,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,772 shares of company stock worth $1,983,365 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 286.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 74.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 185.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 112.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

