Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Shares of DNUT opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -151.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $16.06.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNUT. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Krispy Kreme by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Krispy Kreme by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Featured Articles

