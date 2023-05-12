Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,816,634 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 2,057,793 shares.The stock last traded at $93.13 and had previously closed at $92.83.
Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.67. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,762,000 after acquiring an additional 868,594 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 3,550,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,097,000 after acquiring an additional 664,996 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,208,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,345,000 after acquiring an additional 130,415 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,981,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,317,000 after acquiring an additional 649,302 shares during the period.
About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF
Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.
