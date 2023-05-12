Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,816,634 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 2,057,793 shares.The stock last traded at $93.13 and had previously closed at $92.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.67. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,762,000 after acquiring an additional 868,594 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 3,550,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,097,000 after acquiring an additional 664,996 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,208,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,345,000 after acquiring an additional 130,415 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,981,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,317,000 after acquiring an additional 649,302 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

