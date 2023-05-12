TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on July 3rd

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

TEGNA has a payout ratio of 11.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TEGNA to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

TEGNA Stock Up 0.8 %

TGNA stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $917.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.90 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TEGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in TEGNA by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

