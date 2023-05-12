UWM Holdings Co. (UWMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on July 11th

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

UWM Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $451.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.46. UWM has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.17 million. UWM had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 23.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that UWM will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UWM by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,332,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,747,000 after buying an additional 401,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in UWM by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after buying an additional 558,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in UWM by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,509,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 472,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UWM by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 67,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in UWM by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 44,422 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of UWM from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UWM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of UWM from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UWM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

