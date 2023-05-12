GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Gap Down to $4.69

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.69, but opened at $4.41. GoodRx shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 507,029 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GoodRx from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.72.

GoodRx Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.71, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $184.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 1,415.2% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

