ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Down to $2.99

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.99, but opened at $2.83. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 12,892,144 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axim Planning & Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $11,295,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 686.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,344,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,509 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 402.4% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 586,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 470,010 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 404.0% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 503,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 403,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $7,460,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.