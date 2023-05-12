Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $138.00 to $110.00. The stock had previously closed at $105.37, but opened at $89.50. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $83.06, with a volume of 1,146,539 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RETA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Reata Pharmaceuticals

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, Director Shamim Ruff sold 5,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $480,610.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,321.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, Director Shamim Ruff sold 5,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $480,610.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,321.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 19,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $1,588,173.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,496.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,468 shares of company stock worth $9,704,843 in the last three months. 28.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RETA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5,442.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.43.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.