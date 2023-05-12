Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Gap Down to $42.39

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.39, but opened at $38.42. Nuvei shares last traded at $36.41, with a volume of 500,783 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVEI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC upgraded Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Nuvei from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nuvei in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvei

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.92 million. Nuvei had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Nuvei Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,607,000 after buying an additional 3,679,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,769,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,770,000 after buying an additional 824,991 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,221,000 after buying an additional 1,923,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,238,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,546,000 after buying an additional 61,226 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,398,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,819,000 after buying an additional 533,047 shares during the period. 29.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvei

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.