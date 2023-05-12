Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Gap Down to $11.95

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.95, but opened at $10.97. Health Catalyst shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 464,975 shares traded.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Health Catalyst from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $556.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.23.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.
Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.
