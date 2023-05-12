Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Down to $11.00

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $10.00. Beauty Health shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 689,410 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Beauty Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Beauty Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 10.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Beauty Health

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Beauty Health had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $98.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.97 million. On average, analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Beauty Health by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Beauty Health by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Beauty Health by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About Beauty Health

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.