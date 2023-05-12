Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Up to $16.61

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.61, but opened at $17.57. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 780,924 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.85.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 194.49%. The business had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 6,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $117,278.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,910.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $38,259.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,275,068.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 6,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $117,278.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,910.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 313,461 shares of company stock valued at $6,163,328. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 64,919 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 26,537 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,016,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.