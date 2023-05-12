Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.77, but opened at $26.28. Li Auto shares last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 7,843,118 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 9.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

