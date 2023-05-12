Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 2.43% of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 175.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 141.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter.

Get Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF alerts:

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GYLD opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.95. Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Profile

The Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (GYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index weighted equally between equities, sovereign debt, corporate debt, real estate and energy. The ETF seeks to invest in 150 securities and provide monthly distributions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.