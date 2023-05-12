Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $9.04 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 136,933 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Stryker were worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $46,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.86.

NYSE SYK opened at $285.12 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

See Also

