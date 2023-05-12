Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.10% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTLS. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $19,508,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 158,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after buying an additional 106,165 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,501,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 763,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,289,000 after acquiring an additional 88,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,780,000.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $51.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $632.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.