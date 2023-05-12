Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488,897 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,092,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728,461 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,227,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,386,000 after purchasing an additional 92,632 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,089,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,298,000 after purchasing an additional 109,342 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SCHH opened at $19.25 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

