Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Pool by 335.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 112,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,749,000 after purchasing an additional 86,517 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $32,873,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pool by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 308,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,213,000 after acquiring an additional 54,439 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Pool by 562.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,235,000 after acquiring an additional 53,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Pool by 176.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 83,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,144,000 after acquiring an additional 53,013 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $348.04 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $423.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 23.80%.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.20.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

