Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Position Raised by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 129.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,618 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,419 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,985,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,395,000 after acquiring an additional 558,801 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

Carrier Global Price Performance

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.45. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.