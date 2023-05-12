Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $265.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $365.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.