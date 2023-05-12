Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,545 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.55.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $127.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.13. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

